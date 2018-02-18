News & Gossip
Why Keshia Knight Pulliam Is In Trouble With The Georgia Department Of Revenue

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - October 13, 2015

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty

Keshia Knight Pulliam made headlines after leaving the “Celebrity Big Brother” house. She didn’t want to stay anymore because she was having a hard time creating breast milk for her daughter. Radio V Talk in an article released that Pulliam owes over 100,000 in unpaid taxes.

She allegedly owes $51,000 in unpaid taxes from 2011 and 2013. Since then it has grown in interest as well as penalties. Pulliam and the other celebrities in the home were guaranteed to be paid $200,000 to be on the show.

Week by week that amount would increase and the winner will take home $500,000. There is no indication on if she has paid since leaving the show, but fans want to know. Do you think Keshia Knight Pulliam only did the show to pay back the taxes?

