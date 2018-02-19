Voices: Isabel Davis Breaks Down “Jesus We Love You”

Follow PRAISE On Twitter: Follow @PRAISEDCGospel Singer Isabel Davis breaks down her single “Jesus We Love You” from her 2017 album “The Call” and even sings a bit for us. Davis also talks about she believes this song will be as big as some of the gospel classics you know and love in “Voices.”
