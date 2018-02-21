Erica Mena is leaving New York and heading to Atlanta to start a new chapter. We’ve watched Mena take on different careers, love interest, but in the trailer for “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” she vowed to, “Never put [herself] in certain situations, let alone with certain people ever again.”
According to VH1, fans will get insight on Kirk Frost’s alleged baby and Tommie Lee making music. Karlie Redd is seeking love this time from producer Sean Garrett and Stevie J is continues to try and launch “Danger Zone Latina.” Get ready for all the drama as “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” returns March 19th!
RELATED: Erica Mena Returns To “Love & Hip Hop” Franchise
RELATED: How Shay Johnson Of “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” Lost 40 Pounds
RELATED: Tara Wallace On How She Was Blindsided By “Love & Hip-Hop” Cheating Triangle [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Plan Your Day & Work Your Plan [The Fam Vitamin]
- Erica Mena Makes Her Way To A New City And So Much More Drama On “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Trailer [VIDEO]
- Trump’s Black Pastor: ‘Black People Plan’ In The Pipeline
- Some Type Of Way: My Kids, My Money
- Wendy Williams Takes Weeks Off Due To Grave Disease Diagnosis
- Trey Songz Allegedly Assaults Woman For Talking To Another Man
- Take Our Survey For A Chance To Win $250 Dollars
- HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Kerry Washington Looks Like A Floral Fantasy In Dolce And Gabbana
- To The Left: Wendy Williams Dragged For Telling Folks Beyoncé Needs Autotune
- Blac Chyna’s New Business Venture