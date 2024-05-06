Northwest DC’s Busiest Speed Camera Issues Over 33,000 Tickets In 3 Months

The D.C. Council reviewed a report highlighting the city’s most active speed cameras, with the leading camera at the northbound Potomac Freeway at 25th Street Northwest issuing a record 33,682 tickets from October to December last year.
The cameras, which have significantly reduced speeding by up to 96% in some areas, are part of a broader traffic enforcement strategy aimed at improving road safety. The automated enforcement program, with nearly 200 cameras installed, generated over $60 million in revenue since last October. Authorities plan to expand the program to further deter speeding and reduce traffic fatalities in D.C.
source: The DMV Daily
