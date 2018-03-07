The adidas YEEZY BOOST 700’s Drop This Saturday [Photos]

Can you feel it? Another adidas Yeezy release is on the horizon and with it comes the hype of beasts who’s hungers know no end and resellers whose ambitions know no mercy. Seriously though some new adidas Yeezy’s are coming this weekend and don’t be surprised if you have a hard time trying to get them.

Sidenote: Remember when Kanye said everyone would be able to get a pair of his Yeezy’s once he signed with adidas? We still haven’t been able to get a pair from a single drop and we ain’t paying them resale prices, b.

Anyway, the new YEEZY BOOST 700’s coming in the Multi Solid Grey/Chalk White/Core Black colorway this Saturday (March 10) and will retail for $300. Fans, hypebeasts, and resellers will have their chance to copp a pair at adidas.com/yeezy and on YEEZY SUPPLY.

Hopefully Kim Kardashian didn’t alienate enough of the Yeezy Mafia that it’ll effect sales. We’re pretty sure it won’t.

Check out pics of the upcoming Yeezy silhouette and let us know if you’ll be next to your computer come 10am this Saturday.

Photos: adidas

