Dwyane Wade Visits Stoneman Douglas High School After Tragic Shooting [VIDEO]

Weeks ago tragedy struck at Stoneman Douglas High School after a gunman open fired and killed staff as well as students. To bring a little joy to the school, Dwyane Wade surprised them to pay respects. The kids were all excited and went on social media to talk about it.

DWADE JUST PULLED UP AT DOUGLAS BROOOOOOOOOO WHAT pic.twitter.com/YYTaG5GFa5 — sebi #neveragain #msdstrong (@sebiloveschoco) March 7, 2018

Wade wore the name of one of Joaquin Oliver, a student that was killed on his sneakers after finding out he was buried in Wade’s jersey. Vice Sports reports that Wade was very emotional about it and dedicated the rest of his season to him. Wade even visited the family gave them a custom jersey and shoes that featured Joaquin’s name.

Wade said, “I’m thankful they came to the game, thankful I got a chance just to talk to them and tell them my appreciation, to let them know we will continue to use our voice, to continue to shine the light on what they’re talking about and what they’re going through and what they’re dealing with. Because it’s not just happening to them, it’s happening to all of us and it could be anyone of us.” We will continue to keep this school and those families in our prayers.

