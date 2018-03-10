Why Nipsey Hussle Is Now Calling For DJ Akademiks To Get A Beat Down [VIDEO]

For quite some time there has been some beef amongst Nipsey Hussle and DJ Akademiks. In an article on Hip Hop Lately, he recently called Akademiks a “weirdo” and “buster.” Hussle also doesn’t appreciate the comments he made about 21 Savage.
He said, “We supposed to f*** niggas up for that. We supposed to catch you at ComplexCon and we supposed to spank you for that. And you supposed to learn ‘I was wrong.’ We ain’t supposed to do nothing you can’t fix. We ain’t supposed to take the overboard. But we supposed to fuck you up. You supposed to respect something bro.” Hussle also mentioned that he wasn’t going to beat down Akademiks, but something must be done.
Months ago Hussle also threatened to beat up a reporter after mocking Diddy for wanting to buy the Carolina Panthers. It didn’t happen, but the reporter, Henry Wofford was ready to take him on. Listen to the interview and let us know your thoughts.
