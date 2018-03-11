Steve Harvey Accused Of Harassment In New $5 Million Lawsuit

It looks like Steve Harvey is facing another lawsuit.

This time it’s from a woman who used to rep his ex-wife.

According to Bossip, court papers filed on Thursday, Essie Berry filed a $5 million civil suit against the “Family Feud” host Thursday for stalking, harassment, civil rights violations, witness tampering and intimidation.

Berry, who happens to be the widow of “What’s Happening” sitcom star Fred “Re Run” Berry, claims that Harvey had it out to get her ever since she asked his ex-wife, Mary Vaughn, to be part of a reality show she’d been pitched, “Widows, Wives and Ex-Celebrity Wives.” However, Berry stresses she didn’t know that Vaughn signed a nondisclosure agreement as part of her divorce that practically banned her from speaking about her past marriage and any problems they had.

Court docs also state that once Harvey found out about the potential deal, he obtained a gag order against Berry in his divorce case from Vaughn, and accused her of being an “extortionist” and a “co-conspirator.” She believes this was done an attempt to “shatter and murder [her] emotional state of mind through the TX’s (sic) court with a lie for years.”

It gets worse: Berry said Harvey “used his considerable financial resources and power to frame and defame her. In addition, she claims that the former “King Of Comedy” manipulated the court to get a gag order against Berry to stop her from moving forward on Mary’s case against him. Remember, Mary filed a $60 million lawsuit against her ex claiming he “tortured her” and was a “soul murder.” Yet a judge tossed her claim out of court.

“The defendant went to great lengths to make Ms. Berry’s life a living hell,” she wrote in her complaint.

In the end, Essie says Harvey made her fear for her life, caused her severe distress and ruined her career. She is demanding $5 million in damages for the harm she said she’s suffered to her reputation, an apology and for Harvey to clear her name of claims that she was an extortionist and a co-conspirator.

Only time will tell if this case gets upheld in court.

