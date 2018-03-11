Did Daylight Savings Throw Your Sunday Off?

Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
Source: ljubaphoto / Getty
Here are he best tweets from this weekend’s lazy Sunday struggle.
De strengttttth… of the lazy Sunday….has been striiiiiipped ehwëh #DaylightSavings pic.twitter.com/4tlVT4crVo
— pepperoni pizza papi 🍕 (@MichellCClark) March 11, 2018
I got in the shower to wash my hair at 1:40. When I got out, I checked my phone & it said 3:04…I lost my mind for a second! #DaylightSavings just pranked my ass into thinking I took a ridiculously long shower or got amnesia for an hour.
— Kimberly Pratt (@ThePrattPack4) March 11, 2018
Waking up on #DaylightSavings pic.twitter.com/RSmo0MobpR
— Tsilavo Ratsimba… (@tsilavoRAT) March 11, 2018
I don’t mind losing an hour of sleep because that means the sunsets later yay 👏🏽 #DaylightSavings
— De'arra Taylor (@dearra) March 11, 2018
