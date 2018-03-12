Watch: Betsy DeVos’ Struggle Answers To Basic Questions Will Remind You That The White House Is Trash

It’s pretty evident that the White House is on a downward spiral that’s going down fairly quickly.
Being unprepared in interviews has sort of been their forte since 45 became Chief Of Staff. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos kept their reputation of being unready up to par when she sat down for an interview with 60 Minutes and totally bombed.
Folks wasted no time calling out the unaware billionaire for not being clueless about her everything regarding her position — which is one of the most important positions in the cabinet.
https://twitter.com/bessbell/status/973089921748500480
This is the perfect time to send Obama that “Hey Big Head” text.
