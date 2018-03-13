Was Big Sean Cheating on Jhene Aiko?

Big Sean may have canceled more than just his upcoming tour this year. According to sources, Sean was seen recently with former Pussy Cat Doll, Nicole Scherzinger, at a Post Oscar Party where the two looked allegedly too close. And while both Sean and Jhene have removed all resemblance of one another from their respective social-media streams, there are no receipts to show that Sean was actually cheating, or if this is Sean on the rebound. All interesting timing considering Sean recently canceled a major nation-wide tour that had DMV’s own Shy Glizzy touring with him. Stay tuned as we’re sure this story isn’t done.

