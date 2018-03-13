Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

It’s Official: We Found The Official Anthem For Black Queens Everywhere And It’s Super Lit

Global Grind
Leave a comment
White House Hosts Annual Easter Egg Roll On The South Lawn

Source: Mark Wilson / Getty

Whoever said Black men don’t appreciate their melanated Queens hasn’t heard the sounds of 12-year old Jordan Ellis White and the VCU Black Excellence Twins.

Using New Edition “Candy Girl” beat, the trio created a track celebrated the magic and beauty that is a Black Women. Finally.

Judging by their dad’s reaction, we can tell where the Virginia natives got their respect and love for queens from. Follow  @bthemovement_ , @terrence_gotsole and @terry_thetwin on social media for more melanated content.

These boys are up next.

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos