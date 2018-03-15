White Student Caught On Video Saying The N-Word, Black Classmates Get Suspended Instead

So, a white student is caught on video hurling the N-word and yet, her fellow black classmates are the ones who get suspended for sharing the video of her racist words—yeah, sounds about white.

Two high school students, both black, were handed a two-day in-school suspension after republishing a video — viewed by BuzzFeed News — on social media of a white student saying the n-word while criticizing gun reformhttps://t.co/p7j87Op9FE — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) March 14, 2018

Everyday in this country you can find endless instances of white privilege and the recent ugly occurrence at a local North Carolina high school is just another one to add to the long, frustrating list. Buzzfeed News is reporting that at Central Cabarrus High School, two black female students were formally suspended after they shared a video of their white classmate using the N-word in a tirade surrounding gun reform.

Via Buzzfeed News:

A North Carolina high school’s discussion over Wednesday’s national school walkout quickly turned into a racist argument after one student, angry about the prospect of changing gun laws, said the n-word in a Snapchat video. [Earlier this week] students across the country walked out of classes as part of a nationwide debate over guns in schools. But discussion of the walkout at Central Cabarrus High School in Concord, North Carolina, resulted in four students getting suspended. Two of the students, both black, were handed a two-day in-school suspension after republishing a video — viewed by BuzzFeed News — on social media of a white student saying the n-word while criticizing gun reform. They told BuzzFeed News they didn’t think it was fair they were punished for drawing attention to racism among classmates.

“I was a victim in the situation and you all got mad at me for putting it out there,” said Carmani Harris-Jackson, a 15-year-old sophomore at CCHS, about school administrators. Harris-Jackson, who describes herself as a liberal, said she started posting on Snapchat about gun reform after other students started slamming the proposed walkout. “Someone posted on Snapchat how the walkout would be stupid, how without guns we wouldn’t have any of the stuff we have today, and that we were wasting our time walking out,” Harris-Jackson said.

She said she then posted a Snapchat Story saying people like herself weren’t trying to take guns away, but that she wanted more restrictions on who could buy them. She said she and a few white students who identified as conservative went back and forth debating gun reform via their Snapchat Stories on Feb. 21. A white female student then recorded her friend, who is also a white CCHS student, in a Snapchat video filmed in a car, where she said: “They’re putting laws on who can purchase a gun. No, nigger…”

The official reasons for the girls’ suspension is described as “creating a disruptive environment.” They created a disruptive environment for bringing to light the racism at their school, but not the person who actually used the racist term? Yeah, that’s the classic example of white reasoning.

For the administrator’s part, Roonye Boone, Communications Director for Cabarrus County Schools, released a statement defending the school’s actions against the students. “Cabarrus County Schools seeks to provide a safe, inviting and motivating learning environment for all of our students. Racial prejudice and insensitivity have no place in our classrooms or on our campuses.”

