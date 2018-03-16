Kanye West & YEEZY Supply Sued For Stealing Camouflage Patterns

Kanye might be guilty of swagger jacking. An outdoors apparel company is alleging he lifted their designs without compensation.

Jordan Outdoor Enterprises is claiming Yeezus copied their “Realtree” camo prints. According to their site the copyrighted patterns “allows you to blend into your hunting environment at close range, with natural elements arranged in a way to disrupt the human form at a distance”.

The newest YEEZY Season 5 collection features identical woodsy markings throughout hoodies, cargo pants, shirts, footwear and apparel. Even more damming is that the brand claims one of Kanye’s reps reached out to them to inquire about using patterns. Once Jordan Outdoor notified West and company they would have to pay all communication stopped.

J.O.E. is asking for punitive damages and for the ripoff wears to be taken off the market.

