News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Kanye West & YEEZY Supply Sued For Stealing Camouflage Patterns

Kanye caught in a style robbery? Say it isn't so.

Hip-Hop Wired
Leave a comment

Credit: TNYF/WENN.com

Kanye might be guilty of swagger jacking. An outdoors apparel company is alleging he lifted their designs without compensation.

Jordan Outdoor Enterprises is claiming Yeezus copied their “Realtree” camo prints. According to their site the copyrighted patterns “allows you to blend into your hunting environment at close range, with natural elements arranged in a way to disrupt the human form at a distance”.

ItalYe 🇮🇹 📸 @thomasmarchioni #MafiaSZN

A post shared by YEEZY MAFIA (@yeezymafia) on

The newest YEEZY Season 5 collection features identical woodsy markings throughout hoodies, cargo pants, shirts, footwear and apparel. Even more damming is that the brand claims one of Kanye’s reps reached out to them to inquire about using patterns. Once Jordan Outdoor notified West and company they would have to pay all communication stopped.

J.O.E. is asking for punitive damages and for the ripoff wears to be taken off the market.

Via TMZ

Photo: WENN.com

kanye west

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos