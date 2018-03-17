Kodak Black Hit With 30 Days Of Solitary Confinement

Kodak Black had some positive news recently in relation to his legal woes, but it appears he’s undone some of that good fortune by violating a policy in prison. The Florida rapper was given 30 days of solitary confinement for making an unauthorized phone using a prison cell phone but his legal team is trying to push for leniency.

Just when things were starting to look up for Kodak Black, the Heartbreak Kodak rapper is back in trouble. Black (born Dieuson Octave) has been placed in solitary confinement for 30 days after he allegedly used the prison phone to have someone patch him through to another person whom he was not authorized to speak with.

Black’s Lawyer, Bradford Cohen, confirmed to Billboard that his client was taken out of general population after the three-way call was set up, though the sanction was not for the content of the call, but just the call itself. “In my 21 years of practice, I’ve never had someone get 30 days solitary for a 3 way call,” Cohen says, adding that he was unsure who else was on the call.

A report from TMZ adds that Black has requested that the judge allow his tutor to visit him while in confinement as he’s studying for his GED but nothing has transpired as of yet.

