Victoria La Mala Launches 4th Annual Prom Dress Giveaway

Prom season is fast approaching and many girls who are hoping to attend their school dances are certainly going to need something to wear. On Monday (Mar. 19), Roc Nation‘s Victoria La Mala aims to assist a handful of young ladies on their big night after announcing her fourth annual Team Mala prom dress giveaway contest.

Born Victoria Ortiz, the Mexican-born artist will provide up to 50 prom dresses to girls in the Los Angeles region who cannot afford their own, along with accessories and other essentials.

Joining La Mala in this week-long effort is Glam Squad, who will select two winners and do their entire hair and makeup. The event’s decor will be handled by Special Occasions and will feature a pop-up shop for the winner announcement event next month. In addition to all the free dresses, handbags, and shoes, corsages will be donated by the Connil Agency.

Girls who wish the entire the contest have until March 26 to enter and can do so by following this link to the prom dress giveaway splash page. The lavish event officially takes place on April 14.

Check out Victoria La Mala’s video announcement below.

—

Photo: Getty

Also On 93.9 WKYS: