IT’S HERE: The Mr. Rogers Documentary Trailer Will Have You Shedding Hella Thug Tears

We can’t be the only ones who wanted to move to Mr. Rogers neighborhood when life got tough.

On June 8th, we all get to take a trip to that fateful place where it’s always a beautiful day in the neighborhood. The heartwarming trailer for Won’t You Be My Neighbor, the Mr. Rogers Documentary is finally here, and just a warning — if you haven’t cried in a while, maybe you should grab your tissues now.

See how a little kindness makes a world of difference. Won't You Be My Neighbor? is an intimate look at America’s favorite neighbor: Mister Fred Rogers. Watch the trailer and see it in select theaters June 8th. #MrRogersMovie pic.twitter.com/NiOw6rh5bM — Won't You Be My Neighbor? (@MrRogersMovie) March 20, 2018

You may be surprised that more grown folks are hype for the film than young kids:

I'm sure 70 percent of my niceness came from watching Mr. Rogers Neighborhood. Can't wait to see this. https://t.co/pcxSonEPh1 — Desi (@Desire_Renee) March 20, 2018

OMG THEY ARE MAKING A MR. ROGERS MOVIE OMG MY YOUNG CHILDHOOD HEART ♥️ I CANT WAIT — Samantha Michell (@moody_melon) March 20, 2018

See you on June 8th, neighbors.

Also, do you remember the time Eddie Murphy was the Mr. Rogers, but in the hood?

Hit the flip to check it out.

