Keke Palmer Talks Growing Up In A Small Town, Her Love Life & More [VIDEO]

Keke Palmer talks growing up in a small town in Illinois, her love life & more with Jazzi Black from 97.9 The Beat’s Veda Loca in the Morning. Keke’s amazing energy and vibrant spirit shines bright in this exclusive fun interview, as she goes back and forth with Jazzi about food and movies. She even drops a few precious life gems and encouraging words for the young ladies out there looking to find their purpose in life.
Shot by Shun Atkins (OvidMedia).
