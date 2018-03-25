Voices: YFN Lucci Talks “Ray Ray From Summerhill” & “Time For It”

Voices
kysdc Staff | 03.25.18
After a big 2017, Atlanta Rapper YFN Lucci kicked off 2018 with the release of his debut album “Ray Ray From Summerhill.” The album boast features from  Meek Mill, Dreezy, Wale, and YFN Trae Pound. Producers 30 Roc, Budda Beats, Buddah Bless, Cheeze Beatz, Cuzzo, Dave-O, Jazze Pha, Zaytoven and a host of others. Lucci wanted to make sure that this was just an album full of trap beats and raps. He wanted to provide a well-rounded album to ride with.

So in the latest episode of Voices, Lucci talks Fans, new album “Ray Ray From Summerhill” & “Time For It.”

