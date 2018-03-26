Sports
Home > Sports

NBA Stars Release PSA Calling For Unity & Accountability In The Killing of Stephon Clark

Speak up when you're not dribbling.

Hip-Hop Wired
Leave a comment
Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings

Source: Sacramento Bee / Getty

 

Last week police in Sacramento, California killed yet another unarmed Black man, Stephon Clark, in his backyard after they mistook his cell phone for a gun.

 

Protestors took to the streets of Sacramento demanding justice for the death of the 22-year-old and yesterday (March 25) members of the Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics came together and wore warm-up shirts with “Accountability.” We are one.” printed on the front and #StephonClark printed on the back. Players from the teams even released a public service announcement calling for unity and police accountability in the matter with Al Horford stating “We will not shut up and dribble.” Nor should they.

As expected, police websites are already condemning the PSA with some butt-hurt people demanding an apology from the Boston Celtics and the Sacramento Kings. Good luck with that.

Check out the PSA below.

Stephon Clark

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos