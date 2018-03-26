Virgil Abloh Named Menswear Designer at Louis Vuitton

There is still history to be made in 2018! Virgil Abloh, former creative director for Kanye West and Creator/Designer for popular brand, Off-White, was just named the Menswear Designer for Louis Vuitton. Not only is the major win for someone from Hip-Hop doing big things, but it should be note that Virgil is the first African-American Menswear designer for the fashion house. We’ll all be looking forward to what Virgil brings to Louis Vuitton in the coming seasons.

