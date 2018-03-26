NBA G League Player Zeke Upshaw Dies After Collapsing On Court

The NBA G Leauge community is joined in mourning as a player for the Grand Rapid Drive, Zeke Upshaw, collapsed on the court near the end of a game over the weekend. Upshaw died Monday (Mar. 26) from causes yet announced while a medical team tried their best to revive 6-foot-6 swingman over the past two days.

NBA.com reports:

The Grand Rapids Drive today mourns the passing of forward Zeke Upshaw. The 26-year-old passed away earlier today at Spectrum Heath with family by his side.

Upshaw collapsed to the court with 40 seconds remaining in the Drive’s victory over Long Island on Saturday night and was transported to the hospital. With privacy and respect for the Upshaw family, no other medical information will be disseminated.

“The entire Grand Rapids Drive family is mourning the tragic loss of Zeke Upshaw,” said Steve Jbara, owner of the Grand Rapids Drive. “Zeke had a warm personality and was a tremendous representative of our organization both on and off the court. Grand Rapids was fortunate to be the benefactor of two seasons of Zeke’s commitment to the youth and non-profits within our community. Our thoughts are with all of Zeke’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Upshaw played collegiate ball at Illinois State University for three years before closing out his college career at Hofstra University. The Drive is a developmental team connected to the Detroit Pistons.

He was 26.

Statement from Jewel Upshaw, Zeke's mother: “After continued efforts from the medical team at Spectrum Health, Zeke made his transition at 11:16 am. To family, friends, teammates, coaches, fans & confidants, thank you for your prayers and support during this most difficult time. pic.twitter.com/1AutFtIFwU — Grand Rapids Drive (@grdrive) March 26, 2018

Statement from the Drive: "The Drive family is mourning the tragic loss of Zeke Upshaw. He had a warm personality and was a tremendous representative of our organization both on and off the court. Our thoughts are with all of Zeke’s family and friends during this difficult time." pic.twitter.com/FxQtaJoqbG — Grand Rapids Drive (@grdrive) March 26, 2018

