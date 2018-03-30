Chris Brown’s Attorney Is Going After Whoever Took Those Suspect Pictures of Chris Brown

Earlier this week TMZ released some very suspect pictures of Chris Brown with his hands around a young lady’s neck. While some people’s initial thought was something along the lines of, “Welp! He’s at it again,” the VA singer and young woman say it was just “horseplay.”

Nonetheless, the outcry was loud enough to make Chris Brown’s attorney go on the offensive and seek to punish whoever snapped the controversial pictures.

According to Chris’s lawyer, Mark Geragos, the pictures were taken while Chris and company were enjoying themselves at Brown’s rental home during the Ultra Festival in Miami. “She’s a friend. It’s obviously playful as she confirmed. Whoever invaded their privacy will be held accountable.”

The first picture does seem like the woman in question is in distress while the following photos reveals her to be smiling afterwards. So maybe this was indeed a big ol’ nothing burger. We can’t blame anyone for jumping to conclusions though since Chris’s struggle thug lifestyle has been well documented over, and over, and over. Glad to see this didn’t add to that legend though.

Chris Brown Puts Hands on Woman's Neck But They Say it's Just Horseplay https://t.co/YGm3jQ2UZH — TMZ (@TMZ) March 29, 2018

9 Years After Rihanna Attack, Chris Brown Almost Strangles A Friend And Terms It Horseplay https://t.co/BS5cGIqf4S pic.twitter.com/9OP2Txf7oD — BofraNews (@BofraNews) March 30, 2018

—

Photo: WENN.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: