Common, Robert Glasper & Karriem Riggins Turns Up The Kennedy Center As August Greene

The new super-group, August Greene (AG), played for the first time at the Kennedy Center Thursday evening. The trio features hip-hop artist and activist Common, pianist Robert Glasper and world-renowned percussionist/producer Karriem Riggins.

Audience members packed the prestigious venue’s concert hall with high expectations of the group’s performance.

Their blend of music featuring hip-hop, neo-soul and jazz is a culmination that concert-goer Dr. Kamilah Woodson says is an experience like none other.

“They were so personable and so relatable. For people to be able to come to that stage and there was no issue with, you know, guards and stuff, it was truly about the music and not their egos. ”

The trio was formed early in 2018 after they won a Primetime Emmy Award for their song “Letter to the Free.” The musical collaboration was a part of the Netflix documentary 13th.

AG’s self-titled album debuted on March 9th.