This Is Freakier Than Fake News, This Is Old-Fashioned Propoganda

America’s newsrooms don’t appear to be getting any more fair or balanced.
This week, social media users pointed out the hypocrisy of this Sinclair campaign, where anchors across the nation awkwarddly read the same exact empty promises of balanced journalism, in unison.
Sinclair owns stations in 40% of U.S. cities, meaning their reach is too large to be ignored.
Sinclair’s latest company-wide memo clearly stressed the importance of being aware of fake news.
But do you see how this ad, serves the government and corporate interests above the people?
