Washington Football NFL Profile: Who Is Vita Vea?

WOL Sports Desk will take a look at mock drafts until the real NFL draft takes place April 26th-28th in Dallas and give you a peek at players some of the expert analysis believe may join the Burgandy and Gold for the 2018-19 season.

Vita Vea, Defensive Lineman, University of Washington

Vita Vea is a giant at 6’4″, 347 pounds defensive line from the University of Washington. He is a very powerful specimen that can shed blockers and get to each side of the field very quickly. He’s a two-gap defensive lineman but with his raw talent and the right coach behind him, he could be a force on the line years to come.

The fact that he may only a two-and-a-half-down player may hurt him but when he’s in the game, he may do damage.

