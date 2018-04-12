Washington Football NFL Profile: Who is Marcus Davenport?

WOL Sports Desk will take a look at mock drafts until the real NFL draft takes place April 26th-28th in Dallas and give you a peek at players some of the expert analysis believe may join the Burgandy and Gold for the 2018-19 season.

Marcus Davenport, Defensive Lineman, Texas-San Antonio

Marcus Davenport is a good defensive end prospect out of the University of Texas-San Antonio. Davenport stands 6’6 and weighs in at 264 pounds. He truly plays defensive end, though he makes most of his plays on the interior. Marcus has shown the tools that could lead to him becoming a great pass rusher on the next level.

The highlights show a talented defensive prospect with a mean streak. Thats exactly what Washington needs.

