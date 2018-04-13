Washington Football NFL Profile: Who is Mike Hughes?

WOL Sports Desk will take a look at mock drafts until the real NFL draft takes place April 26th-28th in Dallas and give you a peek at players some of the expert analysis believe may join the Burgandy and Gold for the 2018-19 season.

Mike Hughes, Cornerback, Central Florida University

Mike Hughes is a pure playmaker out of Central Florida, standing 5’11 and weighing in at 185 pounds. He has great hands for a cornerback, as he caught 4 interceptions this past season, and has a knack for being around the ball. Hughes is not only a threat on defense, but he’s also a threat to score on special teams. Mike scored 2 touchdowns last season on kickoff returns and 1 touchdown on a punt return.

Needless to say, Washington can use some playmakers on the defensive side of the ball. A little extra help on special teams wouldn’t hurt them either. Mike Hughes could be a good choice for the Burgundy & Gold.

