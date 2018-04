If you’ve ever found yourself in need of some inspiration or a pick me up and you’re scrolling on your social media, you might want to add @wallo267 …here’s why..

He will be apart of Broccoli City Fest this year at their big conference but he stopped by to tell share his story with Angie Ange about how he was able to stay positive, change his life, and use social media to create his career of inspiring people after his time in prison. Take a listen!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: