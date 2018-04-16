Flash Flood Warning In Effect For Some Of The DMV

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Northwestern District of Columbia and Eastern Montgomery County in central Maryland until 1030 AM EDT

At 4:37 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the area. Up to two inches of rain has already fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

Some locations that may experience flooding include Arlington, Germantown, Rockville, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Olney, Langley Park, Beltsville, Damascus, Howard University, Gallaudet University, Fort Totten, Reagan National Airport, Aspen Hill, Potomac, North Bethesda, Montgomery Village, North Potomac, Fairland and White Oak.

