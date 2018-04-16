Janelle Monáe “I Like That” [Listen]

Janelle Monáe is set to the scene with her much-anticipated new album Dirty Computer and to get us ready she delivers her brand you single “I Like That.” Monae takes pride in what makes her great and you will hear it in this new joint here.
Ladies, if you needed a feel-good anthem then Janelle has it for you here.
