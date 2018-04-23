Music
Monday Moves: Your Spotlight Ain’t Shining If Your Crew Don’t Hype You Up Like This

There's haters and there's motivators.

If you don’t have folks uplifting you at the start of the week, it might be time to find some new friends.

New York City squads MOB, SHAKENATION, and the W.A.F.F.L.E crew know what’s up. If you got the moves, then it’s nothing but love.

LITEFEET⭐️💯🔥🗣⠀EVERYBODY HIT THE JOHN O CLAP😌👏👏SB:I NEED ONE OF THOSE HATS @kidthewiz Thanks at @johnnydior ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #MakeTheWorldSmile 🌎 #Thegoat #showtime ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Song – kid the wiz John o clap ⚡️ 🎶 #Blessings 🙏🏽⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀TAG @theellenshow And @Worldstarhiphop‼️@kidthewiz💯🗣 SQUAD : MOB x SHAKENATION x WAFFLE⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ STYLE- #LiteFeet ✔️ Cc: @johnnydior @kidthewiz @jadachanelll @_kidsmoove_ @arnstar ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ @kidthewiz @worldstar @HoodClips #Omgkidthewiz @theshaderoom #KidTheWiz #RawTalent #BringSmiles #PostiveVibesOnly #hattrick #Different #Dance #JohnOClap #Wshh #WorldStar #Spank #NewYork #ShowTime #Viral #Bronx #nyc #theshaderoom #lit #gocrazy

#CareerGoals

Swipe through for some more dancers, and their partners that hype them up!

