Drake Effect Still Strong: 667,000 Watched Tyler “Ninja” Blevins’ Las Vegas ‘Fortnite’ Event

Drake’s favorite Fortnite player’s popularity is still on the rise. Tyler “Ninja” Blevins latest streaming event managed to pull in more eyes than his stream featuring the 6 God.

Blevins’ Fortnite event took place Wednesday night during an exhibition event held at the new Esports Arena in the Luxor Resort & Casino. 667,000 of Blevins’ fans were able to watch their favorite streamer take on the best Fortnite players on Twitch which easily shattered his previous single-stream record of over 600,000 views. Not only were his skills on display, his growing popularity was too.

Ninja is now No.3 on the list of most social interactions putting him in some very elite company just behind Ronaldo and LeBron James. When speaking about his newfound popularity the gamer told ESPN:

“I don’t feel famous. I still have to pick my dog’s s— up when I go outside. I’m just a guy gaming. It feels good and I’m definitely starting to feel and think about things different, but it’s just a professional thing,”

Like him, the game itself wave doesn’t seem to be dying down no time soon as it’s popularity is up there with the likes of Minecraft. Blevins added on the games meteoric rice as well:

“That’s just because, I don’t think a game has ever done this. You have popular esports games like League of Legends and those are obviously super popular and competitive, but a game that’s gone viral and infected the world, really, especially with a younger audience, it hasn’t happened since Minecraft, in my opinion,”

One thing is definitely for sure though, both Blevins and Epic Games definitely owe Drake a huge thank you because his co-sign definitely helped introduce the game to people who wouldn’t have even checked for it.

