Music
Home > Music

From Pro Football To Rap: Listen To Arian Foster’s First Single ‘A Friend, A Fan, A Kid’

Ready or not, here he comes.

Global Grind
Leave a comment

Arian Foster A.K.A. Bobby Feeno is making the unusual leap from pro NFL player to rapper and his first single is here. “A Friend, A Fan, A Kid”—off his debut album Flamingo & Koval—follows his relationships with a friend, a fan, and one of his children, imagined in “first person” from each of those individual vantage points.

In addition to the new song, TIDAL and UNINTERRUPTED have partnered to bring us Becoming Bobby Feeno, an 8-part docu-series that follows the former running back from the day of his mid-season retirement through recording his debut album. Watch Feeno’s first offering “A Friend, A Fan, A Kid” below” plus the teaser for his docu-series up top. Both the doc and his album Flamingo & Koval will be available tomorrow, April 26.

President Obama’s Photoshopped Beard Is The Thirst Trap We’ve Been Waiting For

23 photos Launch gallery

President Obama’s Photoshopped Beard Is The Thirst Trap We’ve Been Waiting For

Continue reading President Obama’s Photoshopped Beard Is The Thirst Trap We’ve Been Waiting For

President Obama’s Photoshopped Beard Is The Thirst Trap We’ve Been Waiting For

https://www.instagram.com/p/BfCiuIxlgQE/?hl=en&tagged=obamabeard   The Shade Room had Black Twitter on FIYAH on Saturday, after a photo they altered of Former President Obama with a Zaddy beard started circulating the Internet. Helloooooooo Mr. President indeed! Here are some of the most hilarious tweets that celebrate all of this salt and pepper goodness. Michelle, please don’t be mad at us!!!  

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now