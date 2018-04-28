Loud Records Releases 20th Anniversary Bundle For Big Pun’s ‘Capital Punishment’

Big Pun’s debut turns 20 today. Fans can celebrate his classic with newly released merch.

In a collaboration with Sony Music’s Certified Classics catalog department and their merchandising arm The Thread Shop, a new bundle for Capital Punishment has been made available. Both divisions have worked with the estate of Big Pun in the design.

His late wife Liza Rios released a formal statement detailing the partnership.

“The Estate of my husband Big Pun and the entire Rios Family thanks all of the fans for their continual support over the past two decades. Entering this new phase and journey, we have come full circle with our partners at Sony Music / Certified to consolidate the Big Pun legacy & brand. We will be reintroducing catalogue music as well as developing new content and merchandising across various platforms and more. It is our great honor and pleasure to continuously preserve Christopher Rios’ memory and artistic integrity for future generations to come.”

The drop includes an album double vinyl set, a t-shirt and long sleeve tee. Originally released on April 28, 1998 Capital Punishment was the one and only son of Tony’s finest hour as he bridged the gap between the dangers of the Bronx streets (“You Ain’t A Killer”), living the high life (“I’m Not A Player”) and flipping one of the most legendary schemes in Rap history (“Twinz (Deep Cover 98)”).

You can purchase the items here.

Photo: Sony / Certified Classics / The Thread Shop

