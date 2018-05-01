GGMUSIC: Bridget Kelly – In The Grey (VIDEO)

Grammy-winner singer Bridget Kelly has unveiled “In The Grey” the new video off her new album Reality Bites. They say this song is for anyone that’s found themselves in a “situation-ship” because it incites not only a check-in on the relationship’s direction but also a personal check-in on where couples personally want to be.

The song has some references to creeping and keeping it 100 and can easily fit into any of your playlist as the weather warms up. Check out the video below.

