2 Chainz Got Engaged At The Met Gala

Well, there’s one way to make the 2018 Met Gala be something one can’t top.
2 Chainz decided to drop down on one knee during the red carpet proceedings and propose to his longtime girlfriend and she said yes!
A #MetGala propsal from @2chainz. She said “yes”! #MetHeavenlyBodies pic.twitter.com/RXOMxd4a2a
— The Met (@metmuseum) May 7, 2018
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Congrats 2 Chainz!Follow @979thebox
Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone
Heavenly Bodies Celebrated At The 2018 Met Gala
25 photos Launch gallery
Heavenly Bodies Celebrated At The 2018 Met Gala
1.1 of 25
2.2 of 25
3.3 of 25
4.4 of 25
5.5 of 25
6.6 of 25
7.7 of 25
8.8 of 25
9.9 of 25
10. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Red CarpetSource:Getty 10 of 25
11. US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALASource:Getty 11 of 25
12. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 12 of 25
13. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 13 of 25
14. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 14 of 25
15. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 15 of 25
16. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 16 of 25
17. US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALASource:Getty 17 of 25
18. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 18 of 25
19. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Red CarpetSource:Getty 19 of 25
20. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 20 of 25
21. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 21 of 25
22. US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALASource:Getty 22 of 25
23. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 23 of 25
24. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 24 of 25
25.25 of 25
comments – add yours