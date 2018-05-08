K. Michelle Reveals New Look After Multiple Surgeries To Remove Butt Implants

A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on Mar 10, 2018 at 10:38pm PST

Things have been rough for singer K. Michelle, but we have faith it’s nothing a little prayer can’t fix.

The “Can’t Raise A Man” singer and reality star recently revealed to the world that she planned on removing her butt implants. Unfortunately, she needed to have the surgery because some of her body tissue had been damaged over time. As she told Steve Harvey, “They’re cutting tissue out of my body so that my body will stop reacting to trying to push it out…This will be my second one, but I’ve learned my lesson. I’ve learned.” Well, Kimberly decided to put her health first and go through with it, despite any scarring or cosmetic changes to her body (BIG f*cking deal for this generation), and things have not been easy as she soldiers through:

It turns out she had to have a third surgery and even a blood transfusion—and she has ended up performing in a wheelchair.

After three operations and more to go, things are finally looking up for K. Michelle. She revealed her new look over the weekend and while she’s still healing from her last operation, she seems to be in a much, much better place. Hit the flip to see some photos of Kimberly 2.0 and keep our girl in your prayers.

