K. Michelle Reveals New Look After Multiple Surgeries To Remove Butt Implants

Things have been rough for singer K. Michelle, but we have faith it’s nothing a little prayer can’t fix.
The “Can’t Raise A Man” singer and reality star recently revealed to the world that she planned on removing her butt implants. Unfortunately, she needed to have the surgery because some of her body tissue had been damaged over time. As she told Steve Harvey, “They’re cutting tissue out of my body so that my body will stop reacting to trying to push it out…This will be my second one, but I’ve learned my lesson. I’ve learned.” Well, Kimberly decided to put her health first and go through with it, despite any scarring or cosmetic changes to her body (BIG f*cking deal for this generation), and things have not been easy as she soldiers through:
I really can’t believe this has happened to me. I’m very serious about performing in a wheel chair by any means necessary. Maybe my friend 2chainz will loan me his. Ive been a little down not performing on the weekends that’s my therapy. Thank you @thequeenofkash for flying out for my surgery today. Thanks @beautybytayrivera for my flowers and @trinarockstarr @iamthequeenkarenking @ferraritru3 @iambridgetkelly @jefe @kingofhair @rocko2real @rkelly @krayzie_bone @shodsantiago @zenafoster all my Rebels I truly need you and love you. I promise you my heart is full of song. Really can’t wait to get back to “Rebellious Soul” K and empty out my heart. To the people who haven’t been there no worries I will never talk to you again, and to the ones calling who hurt me before this stop calling, I don’t wanna make up. This has really change my life. I gotta get this hate and hurt out my heart and i’m not ready to forgive. I’m just not. No one knows what it feels like to look in the mirror and not know your body anymore. University of Memphis I will see you even if I can’t walk. I need the energy.
It turns out she had to have a third surgery and even a blood transfusion—and she has ended up performing in a wheelchair.
Big Thank You to Elite Auto Sport for rushing and customizing this for me to hit the stage, so I can do what I love. Memphis, but I WILL BE STANDING in some pain but i’m standing! I would like to give this to one of my fans who isn’t able right now. PLEASE DM Me and I would love to gift this 2u to soar in style. Thanks everybody i’m doing so much better and i’m motivated. The last month has been a ride but one that has shown me a new me. There are consequences to all your actions even if it’s years later. Be careful in you thoughts 4 they become your actions. Love, Kimberly Pain is inevitable,but suffering is optional❤️
After three operations and more to go, things are finally looking up for K. Michelle. She revealed her new look over the weekend and while she’s still healing from her last operation, she seems to be in a much, much better place. Hit the flip to see some photos of Kimberly 2.0 and keep our girl in your prayers.