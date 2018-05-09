Life & Style
Home > Life & Style

Have Allergies? This Video Will Set You Off In The Worst Way Possible

We really want to unsee this.

Global Grind
Leave a comment

Press play at your own risk—this video, in which a New Jersey man uses a backhoe to tap a tree in Mellville, is not for the faint of heart or hay fever infected. Per @mikeseidel‘s message above, you’ll definitely want to sneeze when you witness clouds of pollen rising into the sky.

'Atlanta' Atlanta Screening

The Internet's Reaction To Donald Glover's Migos Shout-Out At The Golden Globes Is Priceless

3 photos Launch gallery

The Internet's Reaction To Donald Glover's Migos Shout-Out At The Golden Globes Is Priceless

Continue reading The Internet’s Reaction To Donald Glover’s Migos Shout-Out At The Golden Globes Is Priceless

The Internet's Reaction To Donald Glover's Migos Shout-Out At The Golden Globes Is Priceless

Donald Glover gave a shout-out to the Migos during his Golden Globes acceptance speech and the Internet went wild.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now