Only The Truly Savage Got Access To Rihanna’s Lingerie Line At Midnight

Rihanna ain’t putting out any new music at the moment—but while we wait on new chunes from the kid, she’s taken over the makeup and lingerie industries in one fell swoop. Fenty Beauty launched without a hitch, but it seems only savages got their hands on that new Savage x Fenty when it dropped last night. Others got stuck waiting over an hour to see the products and get their orders in. Ya girl is poppin’. Not surprisingly, most were happy to wait…most.

Me as I wait in line knowing damn well I ain’t got Fenty money but still wish to be blessed by the options #SavageXFenty pic.twitter.com/j3HSvOW1BA — Afro Bitch (@heauxlybitch) May 11, 2018

Waiting as if I don’t have work as the sun rise… #savagexfenty pic.twitter.com/abzyeozIM9 — Kay.🇯🇲 (@___iamkayla) May 11, 2018

If y’all ain’t buying nothing and just looking, get outta the line before the shit I want be sold out 😩😩😩 #SavageXFenty — A’chella ♍️ (@AyeDeeJaye) May 11, 2018

Sooo did anyone actually get on the site ??? What it look like #SavageXFenty pic.twitter.com/WYJv95sb0z — 💍 (@ImWhat__YouNeed) May 11, 2018

"You could try Sears." – Rihanna to me K y'all, going to bed without my #SavageXFenty lingerie and I'm not pleased. pic.twitter.com/EJVxMjI3DO — Lauren Alexis Fisher (@LaurenAlexis) May 11, 2018

Is this going to be you or nah when you finally get that new, new?

Me modeling the #SavageXFenty collection for myself, by myself on a Tuesday night pic.twitter.com/zJXwG8Cxy7 — DeAnndra Renee Lopez (@DeAnndra_Renee) May 11, 2018

