Only The Truly Savage Got Access To Rihanna’s Lingerie Line At Midnight

You gotta be quicker than that.

Rihanna ain’t putting out any new music at the moment—but while we wait on new chunes from the kid, she’s taken over the makeup and lingerie industries in one fell swoop. Fenty Beauty launched without a hitch, but it seems only savages got their hands on that new Savage x Fenty when it dropped last night. Others got stuck waiting over an hour to see the products and get their orders in. Ya girl is poppin’. Not surprisingly, most were happy to wait…most.

Is this going to be you or nah when you finally get that new, new?

While you wait, enjoy Thick Rihanna living her best life in the gallery below.

Every Time We Wanted To See Super Thick Rihanna Nakey Nakey Naked

