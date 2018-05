Fairwell to one of our favorite Skins D’Angelo Hall! Number 23 is hanging up his cleats after 14 seasons!

Only three players have more interceptions than DeAngelo Hall (43) since he entered the @NFL in 2004. Ed Reed (52)

Charles Woodson (50)

Asante Samuel (49)#ThankYouDHall: https://t.co/sk22rHmgVC pic.twitter.com/GpedWRWmzu — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) May 14, 2018

14 seasons

43 INTs

4 INTs in one game (10/24/10 vs. Bears)

3-time Pro Bowler

One heck of a football player.#ThankYouDHall #HTTRhttps://t.co/sk22rHmgVC pic.twitter.com/e4ASqXkHck — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) May 14, 2018

You will be missed! Thanks D. Hall!

