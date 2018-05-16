T.I Arrested Outside Of Home For Public Drunkness

Atlanta rapper T.I was arrested a drunken incident in the wee hours of 4am this Wednesday morning.

According to reports, T.I was trying to get into his home but didn’t have his key. T.I and a friend got into a heated argument with the gated community’s security guard who would not let them enter.

Law Enforcement says T;I was in fact allowed into his community but after the initial argument with security but returned to confront the guy again. At this point, the Henry Co. Police were called and arrested the super star rapper for simple assault, disorderly conduct, and public drunkness.

He’s already been released without bail. He seems unbothered in his mugshot.

