For those of us who have seen #netneutrality trending and have seen Congress members asking you to retweet and call to stop the now Republican controlled FCC from changing net neutrality rules…check out the video below for clarity..

Now that we have some clarity…this happened…

The US Senate just voted to restore the FCC's net-neutrality rules https://t.co/aaWiaXQpfN pic.twitter.com/Z02Nt1eWia — Business Insider (@businessinsider) May 16, 2018

Also On 93.9 WKYS: