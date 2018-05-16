WATCH: The First Trailer For “Whitney” A New Doc That Explores All of Houston’s Secrets

The trailer for the new documentary based on the life of Whitney Houston lets you know it’s not holding anything back. The doc explains it reveals the true nature of Whitney’s relationship with her long time friend and rumored lover Robyn Crawford. The trailer refers that Robyn was the legendary singer’s safety net.

“There were always a lot of secrets,” Gary Houston reveals. “When you don’t resolve things or deal with things they never go away.”

Whitney, the new documentary from Kevin McDonald held a midnight screening at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival and now the trailer is out now and the film will be released on July 6th.

