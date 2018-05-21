Photos
#PalaceSecured: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Release Official Wedding Photos

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released three photos taken directly after their wedding ceremony on May 19.

Everyone loves a wedding, especially a royal wedding!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released three official wedding photos taken by Alexi Lubomirski, the couple’s official wedding photographer. Lubomirksi also took the couple’s official engagement photos which were taken in December 2017.

RELATED: #SecureThePalace: Social Media Celebrates Meghan Markle’s Engagement To Prince Harry

The first photo captures the royal family with the happy couple in Windsor Castle directly after their nuptials. A second image shows the newly named Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their bridesmaids and pageboys which included Prince Harry’s nephew and niece, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

A third more intimate black and white photo shows the couple seated on the steps of the castle.

 

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle

Party Time! Inside The Royal Wedding Reception

[caption id="attachment_2999835" align="alignleft" width="846"] Source: WPA Pool / Getty[/caption] Yes, the royal wedding was absolutely beautiful wedding, as was the reception afterwards. With over 200 guests attending, including Serena Williams and Priyanka Chopra, an absolute amazing cake and even Elton John performing, we know that Meghan and Harry couldn't be happier. Take a look at the happy couple, their guests and even their cake!

#PalaceSecured: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Release Official Wedding Photos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

