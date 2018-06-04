Officer Litty: You Can Tell By This Cop’s Dance Moves That He Washes And Seasons His Chicken

Nowadays when we think of police, we don’t usually associate them with fun, dancing and having a good time.
But some members of law enforcement actually realize that they’re human too, and don’t mind showing civilians that side of them. Just like Columbus cop, Officer AJ, who took the stage at Summer 614 Concert and showed off his best “Shoot” dance moves.
BlocBoy JB would be proud.
Officer AJ isn’t the only cop that keeps one ear to the streets. There’s plenty more where he come from.
Well, maybe not plenty. But a lot.
But as far as dancing goes — the folks you’d least expect are the ones with the moves.
Happy throwback Thursday y'all 🎶😎 #poison #belbivdevoe #tbt ..this is my mood for the upcoming weekend and @brittanymcwaters this is going to be me in 2 months in august when I turn 30 for my 90s themed party you must be right there with me running man and all 😎 #happy #goodvibesonly #allsalesfinal #walkwithgiants #iamthemaster #goldenchild #theglow…this is physical representation of when people are mad at you for no reason and you just happy with life and keep dancing 😂👌😉
And we ain’t mad.
