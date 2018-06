This summers ‘Made In America’ festival 2018 is set to be another big one! The line up was just revealed with Nicki Minaj as the headliner.

Other performers include Post Malone, Meek Mill, Miguel, Janelle Monae, Diplo, 6lack, Belly, Ty Dolla $ign, Blocboy JB and more.

Peep the full line up here:

