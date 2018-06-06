Game Changer?: Bungie Reveals Newest ‘Destiny 2’ Expansion ‘Forsaken’

Just like its predecessor, Destiny 2 hit a bit of wall with players who quickly grew bored with the game. Bungie is hoping its newest expansion can bring gamers back and reward those who remained faithful to the game with a whole new experience.

We are now heading into year two with Bungie’s shooter and just like Destiny’s Taken King expansion, Forsaken pretty much turns Destiny 2 into a brand new game. The game’s developers state they have listened to players complaints which led to the year 2 expansion that boasts some significant changes to gameplay and promises a lot more content.

Forsaken will take Destiny 2 players back to a familiar place, The Reef from the first game. The barons that were trapped in the Prison of Elders have escaped turning The Reef into a lawless frontier. The adventure for players to get sucked into is just the start. Forsaken introduces Gambit, a new multiplayer mode that is a unique mix of PVP (player vs. player) and PvE (player vs. environment). Teams will race defeat enemies before the opposing side does, during the competition each team can hinder their each other’s progress by sending someone to cause trouble.

A new location that was built from the ground up called The Dreaming City will be introduced as well. A brand-new raid will take place in the new setting that will serve as the location for the entire endgame. Other new features that should excite players include, changing how weapon slot system works, random rolls on weapons, new legendary bow weapons, new gear, super abilities and improvements to the mods system. Activision says all of these changes will be available to players even if they don’t have the expansion.

Destiny 2: Forsaken will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on September 4th. You can purchase the expansion alone for $39.99 or as part of a Destiny 2 and Expansion Pass bundle for $69.99. A digital-deluxe version will be available for $79.99. PlayStation players get an added bonus with timed exclusive items: a Strike, one gear set per class, a new jumpship, and an Exotic weapon. See Bungie excitingly announce Forsaken below.

