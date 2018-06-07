Son Explains Why He Wrote Harsh Obituary About His Mother

Many read the obituary of Kathleen Dehmlow after it went viral. Her son, Jay Dehmalo wrote it, and recently explained why he decided to expose his mother for the woman she was after she died.

“We wanted to finally get the last word,” Jay Dehmalo explained. “You could write it all down in a book or turn it into a movie and people wouldn’t believe what we went through.”

In the obituary he wrote about how his mother abandoned him and his sister at a young age and how she got pregnant by her brother-in-law. Some of the words written were, “She passed away on May 31, 2018 in Springfield and will now face judgment. She will not be missed by Gina and Jay, and they understand that this world is a better place without her.”

The family is very upset about this incident and her sister, Judy mentioned how this hurt everyone. She said, “They have no idea what we went through and back then, in the ’50s and ’60s, nobody talked about anything.”

Dehmalo recalls never receiving a card from her and also said, “I remember she came home twice and on one occasion she was showing pictures of her and her kids playing cards, drinking beers.”

The obituary has since been removed from the Redwood Falls Gazette.

