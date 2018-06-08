Tru Life & Future “Baddie,” Jazzy Amra ft. Wyclef Jean & Riley “You Got Me (Remix)” & More | Daily Visuals 6.8.18

Ever since Tru Life came home two years ago the streets been waiting for him to get back on the rap grind and rep the often forgotten 6th Borough (Lower East Side). Today (June 8), the former Roc-A-Fella artist comes through with a Future assisted visual to “Baddie” where he incorporates some southern spices into his New York-flavored flow while some young women provide some seductive company.

Jazzy Amra meanwhile throws a throwback party and gets Wyclef Jean and Riley to man some live instruments in the visuals to “You Got Me (Remix).”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Damar Jackson and Gucci Mane, Rich The Kid, and more.

TRU LIFE & FUTURE – “BADDIE”

JAZZY AMRA FT. WYCLEF JEAN & RILEY – “YOU GOT ME (REMIX)”

DAMAR JACKSON & GUCCI MANE – “RETAWDED”

RICH THE KID – “BRING IT BACK”

KREAM TECH FT. TORY LANEZ – “WINNING”

LIL BABY – “FIRST CLASS”

RALO – “WE CAN’T STOP SH*T”

